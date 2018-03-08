Planning Assistance Team discusses possible elementary school sites

At the most recent Archuleta School District (ASD) Planning Assistance Team (PAT) meeting, the group was presented with the final Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant application draft, but the discussion largely centered around the site of a new elementary school.

