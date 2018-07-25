Planned-giving seminar: ‘Maximizing the Benefits of Your Generosity’

- News
By Tracy Pope
Special to The SUN
The Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado has scheduled a seminar, “Maximizing the Benefits of Your Generosity,” Thursday, Aug. 2, at the EcoLuxe Hotel Conference Room.
This event will bring financial advisor Jeff Gott to Pagosa Springs. Gott has an MBA from Vanderbilt University, is a certified financial planner and comes with a rich history in the nonprofit sector.
Gott will be addressing questions related to:
• Giving strategies that take the new tax laws into consideration.
• Advantages of establishing a donor-advised fund.
• Maximizing the impact of your generosity.
The chair of the Archuleta Committee, Jan Johnson, said, “This will be an opportunity not often available locally. Nonprofit organizations depend on the generosity of the men and women of our community and having the knowledge to give wisely is imperative. I am looking forward to hearing how planning ahead and developing giving strategies will lead to more significant impact of my generosity.”
Following the presentation, Gott will answer questions and will be available for private 15-minute meetings to address personal situations. Reservations are requested, as space is limited. Please call Johnson at 485-0573 to secure your place.
Gott is a sought-after speaker, having presented to the Denver and Colorado Springs estate planning councils, the Colorado Bar Association Estate Planners, Advisors in Philanthropy and multiple radio programs. Previously, he was an executive vice president of a Colorado Springs-based community foundation, a marketing vice president of a major publishing house and a strategy consultant with an international consulting firm.
The Community Foundation has been supporting local Archuleta County nonprofits the past three summers by presenting the 19th Hole Concerts. As a result of the concerts, a total of 18 grants have been awarded. In addition, the Archuleta Fund has been established and, as it grows to a sustainable amount, will be used to make more grants. The fund currently invests $10,000. Donations can be made at www.swcommunityfoundation.org.
The Community Foundation is home to more than 60 donor advised funds, organizational funds, designated funds, scholarship funds and field-of-interest funds. The foundation manages nearly $5 million in investments for philanthropists in our region, offering invaluable resources to ensure that donors can be impactful with their giving, making a difference in the lives of others.
For more information on expanding the culture of giving to meet the needs of the community, visit swcommunityfoundation.org or call Briggen Wrinkle, executive director, at 375-5807.
