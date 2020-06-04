‘Plandemic’

Dear Editor:

Have Americans learned anything through this plandemic? Yes, “plandemic” if you actually follow the stats and evidence. First, a face mask does not stop a virus. A virus is many times smaller than the holes in most mask’s construction. American’s ignorance and fear is being harvested by deep state actors, and manipulated by fake news and corrupt government actors trying hard to control the narrative and keep people on their plantation and in maintaining power.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion