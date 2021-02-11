Pirates shut out Monte Vista, go undefeated in weekend matches
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Wil Aucoin pins his opponent, Jaxon Martinez from Monte Vista, on Friday. Aucoin pinned Martinez two minutes and 59 seconds into the match.
By Clayton Chaney
Staff Writer
On Friday, Feb. 5, the Pagosa Springs High School Pirate wrestling team hosted the Monte Vista Pirates.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Trevor Torrez looks to pin his opponent, Nathaniel Juarez from Monte Vista, on Friday. Torrez won the match by a decision of 7-2.
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Erik Wyman duels his opponent, DeAngelo Archuleta from Monte Vista, on Friday. Wyman pinned Archuleta three minutes and 37 seconds into the match.
By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on February 11, 2021.