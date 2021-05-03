Pirates set to open season at home Tuesday

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate baseball team is set to hit the diamond next week for its first official action since 2019.

Last year, COVID-19 caused the season to be canceled just as it was set to begin, leaving athletes without a spring sports season.

In 2019, Pagosa went 10-12, including a 5-5 league record, and advanced to the postseason, where they lost in regional competition.

Coach Mike Remlinger indicated Wednesday he hopes the situation won’t repeat itself this year, with several of the team’s athletes already affected by quarantines, though most of those players should be released in time for the season opener Tuesday.

“There’s just a lot of question marks,” Remlinger said of the team this year, outlining that the team is young, depth is a concern and no one has played baseball in over a year.

But, because the season is beginning later this year, he suggested the team has been able to practice outside more and has made a “ton of progress.”

This season’s squad, he noted, has seven seniors and a couple of juniors, with everyone else being freshmen and sophomores.

The Pirates will look to have Taylor Cotts and Tyler Bowdridge on the mound for league games, Remlinger explained, with several other pitchers available for nonleague affairs and in relief.

“We’re going to have to be really good with managing our pitching,” he said, adding that if the team is able to do that, its pitching can be an asset in league games.

League games, he said, will “be our measure of success.”

Remlinger also noted he’s “super optimistic about our offensive side of the game,” with the team making “huge strides” in hitting.

“We really have a chance to have a good offensive team,” he said.

Schedule

The following schedule was accurate as of press time Wednesday, but is subject to change.

The Pirates will begin their season at home Tuesday, May 4, with a 3 p.m. matchup against the 2A Del Norte Tigers.

Then, on May 8, the Pirates will open league play with a doubleheader against the Centauri Falcons, with games set for 3 and 5 p.m.

On May 14 and 15, the Pirates will take part in the Salida Tournament, with game times and opponents to be determined.

The Pirates will hit the road again on May 22 for a pair of games in Alamosa against the Lamar Savages at a time to be determined and the Alamosa Mean Moose at 11 a.m.

On May 25, the team will travel to Dove Creek for a 1 p.m. affair with the 1A Bulldogs.

The Pirates will host a doubleheader against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 29.

Then, on June 1, the team will head to Bayfield for a doubleheader, with games scheduled for 3 and 5 p.m.

The Pirates will host the Mean Moose for a 2 p.m. matchup on June 8 to close out the regular season.

Then, at 3 p.m. on June 10, the Pirates will hit the road for Durango to take on the 4A Demons in the Foundation Game, which will not count as a regular-season game.