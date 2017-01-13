Pirates set to open league play in Monte Vista Friday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Following a tough loss to the 4A Durango Demons on Jan. 3, the Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball team has had a “really good” week of practice preparing to open league play tomorrow evening.
After a 10-day hiatus between games, the Pirates will now face three games in the next week, including two league matches.
“Our league is very tough and as I keep saying we are going to have to play good basketball every night to have a chance,” coach Randy Sorenson wrote in an email to The SUN after the Durango game.
Following that game, the team worked to better counter the pressure it experienced with the Demons, as well as to quell the timidity the Pirates played with.
“Practice has been really good,” Sorenson said in a Wednesday interview.
Now, moving into the league-heavy portion of the schedule, Sorenson said there are several things the team needs to do to be successful.
“We’ve got to find more kids to score the basketball. We need to be more balanced scoring-wise,” he said, continuing, “Rebounding. We’ve not been a really good rebounding team.”
The coach said the team is also working on its defense this week, such as preventing opponents from penetrating the defense and kicking the ball out to open players who can then score.
“I think we’re behind where we thought we’d be,” Sorenson said of the team’s progress, adding,” I think we have all the ability in the world, we just need to work on some things.”
The Pirates also look forward to regaining players who have been out for a variety of reasons as the season progresses.
Pagosa owns a 3-4 record heading into this weekend’s action.
Friday, Pagosa will head to Monte Vista for a Pirates-versus-Pirates showdown at 7 p.m.
Monte Vista owns a 4-4 record.
Then, on Saturday, Pagosa will welcome the Alamosa Mean Moose to town for an early evening, 5:30 p.m. matchup.
The Mean Moose are 6-1 on the season — the best mark of any of the Pirates’ league opponents.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Pirates will travel to Sanford for a nonleague matchup against the 2A Sanford Indians. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Follow these topics: Basketball, Pirates, Sports, Updates