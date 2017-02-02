e edition login button

Pirates place fourth at Butch Melton Invitational

By Marshall Dunham, Staff Writer

Photo courtesy Joel Priest
Pagosa Springs’ Dalton Lucero looks back toward the coaches’ chairs for advice, having momentarily secured Aztec, N.M.’s Austin Littlefield during the 152-pounders’ first-place match at last Saturday’s 2017 Butch Melton Invitational hosted by Ignacio. Littlefield would ultimately win by pin, 27 seconds into the second period, denying Lucero an unbeaten day inside the Ignacio High School gymnasium, but Pagosa still left the event with one individual champ in Tate Hinger at 138 pounds.

In the last week, the Pagosa Pirates won a dual against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers and placed fourth in the Butch Melton Invitational in Ignacio.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on February 2, 2017.