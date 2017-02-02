Pirates place fourth at Butch Melton Invitational
Photo courtesy Joel Priest
Pagosa Springs’ Dalton Lucero looks back toward the coaches’ chairs for advice, having momentarily secured Aztec, N.M.’s Austin Littlefield during the 152-pounders’ first-place match at last Saturday’s 2017 Butch Melton Invitational hosted by Ignacio. Littlefield would ultimately win by pin, 27 seconds into the second period, denying Lucero an unbeaten day inside the Ignacio High School gymnasium, but Pagosa still left the event with one individual champ in Tate Hinger at 138 pounds.
In the last week, the Pagosa Pirates won a dual against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers and placed fourth in the Butch Melton Invitational in Ignacio.
This story was posted on February 2, 2017.