Pirates nab two first-place finishes at Terry Alley Invitational, new school record set

SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Arden Blakemore, Daily Valdez and Kylie Keuning dash for the finish during the 100-meter race at the Pirates’ only home meet of the season, the Terry Alley Invitational, on May 4. Lexie Valdez (not pictured) took fourth in the event on the way to the girls’ team netting first place.

The Pagosa Springs High School track and field teams picked up a pair of first-place finishes at their lone home meet of the season on May 4 and broke a school record in the process.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on May 9, 2019.