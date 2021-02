Pirates move to 4-4 on season

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball team sits fourth in the Intermountain League standings following a trio of league games over the last week in which the Pirates went 1-2.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.