Pirates lose battle to Eaton Reds, take fourth place at state

The Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates fell to the Eaton Reds in the consolation game of the state championship tournament today with a score of 47-49. The Pirates took fourth place in state tournament action, while the Eaton Reds took third place.

St. Mary’s will take on Colorado Springs Christian for the state championship title at 4 p.m. today.

