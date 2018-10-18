Pirates head to regional meet with confidence
Photo courtesy Rachael Christiansen
Lady Pirates Kylie Keuning, Kat Lee and Carolyn Foster pack together during Friday’s Eric Wolf Invitational in Monte Vista. The Lady Pirates took first at the meet.
With the regional cross-country meet tomorrow in Aspen, Pagosa Springs High School coach Scott Anderson is confident in his teams.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Photo courtesy Rachael Christiansen
Gabe Heraty strides near a Sargent runner at Friday’s Eric Wolf Invitational, hosted by Sargent in Monte Vista. Heraty was the first Pirate across the line, taking 11th overall to help his team to a second-place finish.
This story was posted on October 18, 2018.