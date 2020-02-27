Pirates face off tonight against Alamosa Mean Moose in Monte Vista

The following is a correction to this week’s printed article.

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball team will be facing off with the No. 1 Alamosa Mean Moose (No. 7 in RPI) tonight at 6 p.m. in Monte Vista.

Alamosa took both of the regular season matchups against Pagosa by the same score, 57-49.

The winner of this matchup will go on to face the winner of the No. 2-seeded Centauri Falcons and No. 6-seeded Bayfield Wolverines on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Monte Vista for the IML championship.

The third-place game will take place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Monte Vista.

