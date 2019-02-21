Pirates advance 12 to state tourney

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Twelve out of 13 Pagosa Springs High School Pirate wrestlers qualified for state at the regional tournament on Feb. 16.

Coach Dan Janowsky noted that the Pirate wrestling team has sent at least 12 wrestlers before, but this year was different.

