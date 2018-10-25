Pirate teams take first, fourth to qualify for state
Photo courtesy Rachael Christiansen
Pirates Nate Lewis and Kaleb Buffington run together during Friday’s regional meet in Aspen. Lewis finished 20th in the meet, while Buffington edged him out for 19th, both helping their squad to a fourth-place finish. The boys will now head to Colorado Springs for Saturday’s state meet.
The hard work has been done, and, now, with one more week of competition left in the season, the Pagosa Springs High School cross-country squads are looking forward to seeing how far that hard work can take them.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Photo courtesy Rachael Christiansen
Lady Pirate Nell Taylor runs at Friday’s regional meet in Aspen. Taylor, who finished 11th overall, helped her team to a first-place finish on the day. Saturday, the team will see where they stand among the top 3A teams at the state meet in Colorado Springs.
Follow these topics: Cross Country, Pirates, Sports
This story was posted on October 25, 2018.