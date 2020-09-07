Pirate golfers take fourth at Cortez tourney

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate golf team had a busy week on the links, taking part in three competitions.

The week’s action started with a tournament at Conquistador Golf Course in Cortez, where the Pirates finished fourth out of eight teams.

Pagosa finished behind a pair of 4A teams, Montrose and Durango, and behind the host Montezuma-Cortez Panthers.

Pagosa finished ahead of a pair of league opponents, Alamosa and Monte Vista.

While acknowledging the team wasn’t quite as competitive as he had expected, coach Mark Faber noted, “Some of them had their best rounds ever.”

Taylor Cotts led Pagosa’s Pirates on the day, finishing tied for 10th after shooing an 85.

He was followed by Dylan Manzanares, who tied for 15th with an 88 — his best round ever.

Braylon Cotts finished tied for 23rd with a 94 and Rhead Kay finished tied for 29th with a 97.

Faber noted it was Kay’s first time breaking 100.

Britain Peterson shot a 98 on the day, finishing tied for 32nd, and Ethan Robel shot a 100 to tie for 36th.

Kaison Clifford shot a 101 to tie for 38th.

“He’s coming along,” Faber said of Clifford, adding that he played pretty well.

Pagosa’s golfers were back in action in Cortez Monday for a head-to-head competition with the Panthers.

The Panthers ended with an overall team score of 233, ahead of Pagosa’s 280.

Taylor Cotts again led his team, this time tying for fourth with an 89.

Braylon Cotts followed with a 95, which landed him sixth, and Robel shot a 96 to finish seventh.

Faber noted that Braylon Cotts is starting to consistently finish as the third or fourth golfer for Pagosa.

Clifford and Manzanares each shot a 97, ending the day tied for eighth, and Kay finished in 11th with a 101.

Peterson finished 13th with a 104.

Aiden O’Donnell shot a 104 to finish 16th, Tim Hittle shot a 122 to finish 18th and Wyatt Zeigler finished 19th with a 126.

“They’re all getting there, so that’s good to see,” Faber said, noting the improvements of Clifford and Robel at Monday’s competition.

He added that it’s still early in the season for the team and the golfers will get into more of a competitive mode as the season progresses.

“It’s still early,” he said. “It takes a little while to get comfortable competing like that.”

Yesterday, the team hosted its annual home tournament.

Results were not available by press time Wednesday and will be included in next week’s issue of The SUN.

This week, the team will head to Gunnison for a Sept. 9 tournament.

Pagosa can only take four golfers to that tournament, Faber explained.

The team will work to determine before that tournament who will go, and who will continue to represent Pagosa through the next several tournaments, including regionals.

“It’s pretty competitive right now,” he said, noting the golfers have great attitudes and are a joy to be around.