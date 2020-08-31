Pirate golfers back in action, will host tournament Wednesday

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs High School golf team is back on the links today for a tournament in Cortez — one of three competitions for the team over the next week.

Those include two trips to Cortez and the team’s annual home tournament.

The return to competition follows a weeklong hiatus in which the golfers worked on problem areas.

“It really went well,” coach Mark Faber said of the time without competition. “We were able to look at some of the places that we were not as strong at and be able to work on those. … It’s not as fun as playing, but it was a productive week.”

Today, the Pirates are taking part in a tournament at Conquistador Golf Course in Cortez, and on Monday, Pagosa will be back in Cortez for a head-to-head competition.

While today’s tournament action, which began at 9 a.m., was slated to feature the same limited lineup as in Alamosa last week, Faber explained that Cortez is allowing Pagosa to bring 10 golfers Monday.

“We’ll actually get 10 kids on Monday, which is very nice of them to let us … let some of the guys that haven’t had a chance to play yet, give them a chance to play,” Faber said.

Today, Faber explained, the team is looking to be competitive, as well as to show improvement from the tournament at Alamosa.

The coach indicated the team will have similar goals Monday.

“Monday, we’ll be competitive there, too, because it’s a lot more fun when you have a chance to compete with someone,” he said. “But, we’ll be looking at improvement and areas to work on.”

Monday’s action is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

Then, next Wednesday, the Pirates will host their home tournament, with tee times beginning at 10: 30 a.m.

“At this point … we encourage people to come, but there definitely has to be social distancing, masks if you’re inside the clubhouse or in a group of people at all,” Faber outlined.

At the end of Wednesday’s tournament, the team will have played about half of its regular-season schedule.

“I’m glad to take them to some tournaments and, you know, giving them something that’s a little more fun than just working all the time,” Faber said.