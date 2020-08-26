Pirate golf takes third in opening tournament

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate golf team took third at its first tournament of the season, the 10-team Alamosa Invitational, on Aug. 14.

Pagosa placed third behind the Lamar Savages and Swallows Charter Academy Spartans, and ahead of a pair of Intermountain League foes: the Monte Vista Pirates (sixth place) and Alamosa Mean Moose (tied for eighth).

“They actually played well. We ended up third, but only two strokes out of second and three strokes out of first as a team,” coach Mark Faber said, adding,

Pagosa was led on the day by senior Taylor Cotts, who placed seventh overall with an 86 on the par-71 course.

“Taylor played well,” Faber said, pointing out that Cotts struggled a bit on the front side but rebounded well on the back side.

Senior Dylan Manzanares tied for 12th on the day with an 89.

Senior Britain Peterson and sophomore Braylon Cotts were both part of a five-way tie for 16th with a score of 92, and junior Ethan Robel notched a 95 to tie for 22nd.

Sophomore Kaison Clifford finished with a 96 to take 24th, and junior Christian Kay finished tied for 46th with a 111.

“Some of the younger guys … played pretty well, and it was a good day, it was,” Faber said. “It was something to build on. I wish we had a tournament this week.”

Pagosa’s next tournament will be on Aug. 28 in Cortez.

Faber explained Wednesday that the team’s members had already sat down and talked about where they struggled, and the student-athletes will work on what they struggled with before the next tournament

They will also play some golf and play some fun games, Faber explained, to keep the golfers interested.

“It’s hard once you start playing not to play,” he said.

Faber noted that the first tournament of the season was different in some aspects due to the modifications made to protect against coronavirus.

Those changes included not having all the tournament’s golfers gathered before or after the tournament to discuss the course or who had won, and golfers kept score electronically on their phones instead of passing around paper scorecards and pencils.

The golfers, he noted, had a choice between wearing a mask or just maintaining social distancing, with the same choice available for spectators.

“We’re just trying to keep it as normal as possible for these kids,” he reiterated.