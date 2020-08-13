Pirate golf set to tee off season Friday

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The first of the Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) Pirate sports is swinging into action this week, with the Pirate golf team slated to take part in a tournament in Alamosa tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 14.

Golf is the first sport to begin this year, and is one of two sports (along with cross-country) PSHS will take part in this fall under the Colorado High School Activities Association’s modified season schedule.

The team was capped at 20 student-athletes this year, coach Mark Faber explained, and due to the changes in sports seasons because of COVID-19, the team is seeing student-athletes coming from other fall sports like football and soccer.

Faber noted the team looks to be led by a number of golfers with varsity experience, namely senior Taylor Cotts, who represented the team at the state tournament last year.

Cotts ended his first time at the state tournament last year in a three-way tie for 66th.

Also returning to the team with varsity experience are seniors Dylan Manzanares and Britton Peterson, junior Ethan Robel and sophomore Braylon Cotts.

Some of the team’s new members, the coach noted, have experience golfing, but not in a high school setting because they’ve played football and soccer.

“In general, I think we’ll be competitive,” Faber said.

The coach noted the team, which began practicing on Aug. 3, is ready for competition.

“We’re ready to go,” he said.

The teams are scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. in Alamosa Friday.

As of Tuesday, Faber was unsure of how many Pirates would be able to travel to each tournament, with that number depending on the host courses and schools.

Despite the changes brought on by the pandemic, Faber explained he and his assistant coach are working to make things as similar to previous years as possible, but acknowledged there are differences.

“We’re trying to make things as normal for the kids as possible,” he said, adding, “We’re actually having to practice some of them on different days so we don’t have too many up there at one time. It’s just different. It just makes it different.”

Schedule

The following schedule was accurate as of Wednesday, but is subject to change. All tournaments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

Following this week’s tournament, the Pirates will be off until Aug. 27, when they head to Cortez for a tournament.

Then, on Sept. 2, the Pirates are scheduled to host their home tournament at Pagosa Springs Golf Club, which is currently slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. with tee times.

Faber noted the tee times will help to avoid crowds.

At this point, he explained, it looks like spectators will be allowed under special guidelines.

On Sept. 9, the team will head to Gunnison for the Gunnison tournament.

The team will head to Monte Vista for a tournament on Sept. 11, which will be followed by a pair of tournaments in the Durango area, at Hillcrest Golf Club and Dalton Ranch Golf Club, on Sept. 14 and 15.

The Pirates will then head to the regional tournament at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City on Sept. 22 and will look to earn a trip to the state tournament in Gunnison on Oct. 5 and 6.

The team also anticipates scheduling an Intermountain League tournament, Faber said.

“That’s really subject to change,” Faber said of the schedule. “At this point, we’re attempting to follow that schedule to the best of our ability.”