Pirate Cameron Lucero claims second state title

Pagosa Springs High School junior Cameron Lucero claimed his second state title at tonight’s state wrestling championship.
Lucero matched up against Jefferson’s Nick Gallegos in the championship and defeated him 2-0 with a first-period takedown.
Last year, Lucero won the state title for 3A’s 145-pound weight class.
Pagosa had several other grapplers place at the state tournament also.
At 120 pounds, Erik Wyman took third. At 138 pounds, Dylan Tressler also placed third. Brae Berdolt took third in the 145-pound category. At 220 pounds, Skyler Hill placed sixth.
For more on the tournament, see Thursday’s edition of The SUN.
