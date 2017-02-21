Pirate basketball to kick off district play tonight

- News
The Pagosa Springs High School boys’ basketball team is slated to host the Monte Vista Pirates this evening (Tuesday) for the first round of the district tournament.
The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The winner of the game will advance to round two of the district tournament on Friday in Bayfield, and will face the Alamosa Mean Moose at 5 p.m.
Following is the district tournament information for the Pirates and Lady Pirates. For more information on the tournament, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
Boys’ information
While Pagosa and Monte Vista are facing off tonight, Montezuma-Cortez and Centauri will also be playing in a play-in game, with the winner of that game facing Bayfield at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Bayfield.
The winner of Friday’s games will then face off at 5 p.m. Saturday in the district championship, while the losers of Friday’s games will play in the consolation game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Girls’ information
The Lady Pirates received a bye in the first round and will find out tonight whether they will play Alamosa or Montezuma-Cortez Thursday in Bayfield. Similarly, Monte Vista and Bayfield also face off this evening to determine who will advance to play Centauri in the second round on Thursday.
Thursday’s game times have not yet been announced.
The winners of Thursday’s games will then face off in Saturday’s championship game, slated for 6:30 p.m. in Bayfield, while the losers of Thursday’s games will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bayfield.
