Pirate basketball team to host tournament play-in game Tuesday

To kick off the Intermountain League (IML) tournament, the No. 4-seeded Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball team will take on the No. 5-seeded Monte Vista Pirates at home tomorrow night, Tuesday, at 6 p.m. for a play-in game.

The winner of this game will travel to Monte Vista, the host of this year’s IML tournament, to take on the No. 1 overall seed, the Alamosa Mean Moose, on Thursday at a time to be determined.

On Feb. 29, the IML tournament championship game will be held at 7:30 p.m. The third-place game will take place that same day at 4:30 p.m.

Pagosa swept the regular season series with Monte Vista, earning wins of 64-45 on Jan. 24 and 53-38 on Feb. 8.

By Chris Mannara
This story was posted on February 24, 2020.