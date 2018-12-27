Pirate basketball suffocates Reds, drops tough one to Lions
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
With his fellow teammate Jesus Pacheco hitting the deck, Pirate Ryan Lewis puts up a shot over Eaton Red defender Cody Kessel during the opening game for the Pirates in the Wolf Creek Classic on Dec. 21. Lewis finished with seven points and eight rebounds, and Pagosa went on to defeat Eaton by a score of 61-48.
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Pirate Jesus Pacheco shows a soft touch at the rim on Dec. 22 against the Colorado Springs Christian Lions as part of the Wolf Creek Classic. Pacheco ended with nine points, but the Lions bested the Pirates on their home court by a final score of 55-46.
In the return of the Wolf Creek Classic, the No. 22 Pagosa Springs High School Pirate boys’ basketball team experienced highs and lows, leaving the tournament with an even 1-1 record and pushing their overall record to 5-3.
