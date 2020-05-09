Pirate Baseball Team

The 2020 Pagosa Springs High School Pirate baseball team poses for a team picture. With spring sports throughout Colorado canceled due to COVID-19, Pagosa Springs High School’s senior spring athletes missed out on being recognized for their hard work and contributions. Presented is each senior’s Senior Night information, provided by Pagosa Springs High School, beginning with the Pirate baseball seniors.

Ryan Lewis played and lettered four years.

Plans for next year: attend Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Ariz., to study automotive mechanics.

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was always talking crap to the other team with my teammates. Some of the stuff that we said always made me laugh until I was in tears.

Thank yous:

Coaches: Thank you for always pushing us to do our best and always believing in us even when we didn’t believe in ourselves.

To my parents: Thank you for making the countless trips to watch me play and always being there for me.

To my teammates: Thank you for being there no matter what. Words can’t describe how much I’m going to miss playing on that field with you. I wish we could have had one last season together. I love you guys!

Paden Bailey played and lettered four years.

Plans for next year: attend Colorado Christian University, study business administration, minor in outdoor leadership.

Favorite memory: Freshman year we traveled to Colorado Springs and stayed in a not-so-nice hotel with some very sketchy guys and Coach Fait told us not to look at them because they might shoot us!

Thank yous:

Coaches: Thank you to my coaches for everything you have done for me and the rest of the team.

Parents: I love you guys more than you could ever imagine! Thank you for being my biggest fans!

Teachers: Thank you all for everything! I appreciate every one of you so much!

Teammates: You guys are my brothers. I love you all and I will never forget this team! Good luck next year, boys!

Eric Huddleston played and lettered four years.

Plans for next year: enlist with the Marines and be stationed in San Diego.

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was getting to hang out and make memories with the players during the game and in hotels. And also making corny jokes during practice.

Thank yous:

To my parents: Thanks for always pushing me to do the best I can. I can be a little much sometimes, thank you for always making me try harder.

Dad: Thanks for getting hooked on the game since I was little. It’s brought me a long ways and maybe one day it will return to my life for a second shot.

To my coaches: Thank you for showing me how to be a team leader and calming me down when I needed it. You helped me in so many ways I can’t get them all out. Thank you for showing me the true game of baseball!

Zach Haines played and lettered four years.

Plans for next year: major in mechanical engineering at Colorado State University.

Favorite memory: We were playing Wiffle ball in the back of our hotel, one of the other teams and their coach was talking trash saying that we need to go to bed. One of my teammates yells back, “We actually won today so we can stay up as late as we want.”

Thank yous:

Coaches: Thank you for all the hard work that you guys have put in to me and the team. Thank you for building me up as a baseball player and a man.

To my parents: I don’t even know if I would be writing this right now if it wasn’t for you guys. You guys have pushed me in baseball and in life. You have been there for me when I needed you and you would make sure that the whole field knows which team you’re cheering for.

To my teammates: Thanks for standing by my side through thick and thin.

To my fellow seniors: It has been a wild ride this past 3 ¼ years. I have made some memories that I will never forget, good or bad. I know you will go far in life and I wouldn’t trade my fellow senior teammates for any others.

