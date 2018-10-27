Pile burns planned for Pagosa Ranger District

- News
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Ranger District is planning to burn slash piles in the Turkey Springs, Echo Canyon, Lower Piedra Campground and Cabezon Canyon areas beginning this month.
The piles consist of thinning slash from hazardous fuels-reduction projects. These areas were targeted to reduce wildfire hazards to nearby private residences and other infrastructure. The piles will only be burned when there is sufficient precipitation to prevent fire creep.
For additional information, please contact Fred Ellis, assistant fire management officer (fuels) for the Pagosa Ranger District, at 264-1541.
Smoke from wildfires and prescribed fires may affect your health. For more information, please go to: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
