Pile burns planned for Pagosa Ranger District

By Esther Godson

The Pagosa Ranger District is planning to burn slash piles this week.

Piles were generated from forest thinning, timber sales and fuels reduction projects in areas targeted to reduce wildfire hazards to nearby private residences and other infrastructure. Although burning could continue through the winter, these activities should not affect public access or use of the forest. Operations typically take place after significant precipitation events and firefighters will closely monitor pile-burning activities.

Pile burning will take place in the following locations:

Turkey Springs FSR #629, Cabazon Canyon (Forest Service land adjacent to Archuleta County Road 917). Smoke may be visible from U.S. 160, Colo. 151, and County Road 600.

Colo. 151 area north of Southern Ute land. Smoke may be visible from Colo. 151 and U.S. 160.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, please go to www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health

For additional information on Pagosa Springs area pile burns, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District Office 264-1541.

For information on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on the San Juan National Forest, call 247- 4874, or visit www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan/.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories