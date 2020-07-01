Pike to Eagle Drive project set to go following town council decision

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

The Pike to Eagle Drive connection project is ready to go following a Pagosa Springs Town Council decision to award UCAL Inc. the contract for construction of the project for $259,523.50 at its regular meeting on June 18.

This project will connect the east side of Eagle Drive to Pike Drive one block north of U.S. 160, according to agenda documentation.

The completion of the project will allow drivers to access secondary roads without turning onto the highway, agenda documentation describes.

The project will include grade improvements, new pavement and there will also be curb and gutter and a section of sidewalk on the north side of the road, according to Public Works Director Martin Schmidt.

Davis Engineering was contracted for the design and engineering portion of the project in 2018, according to agenda documentation.

Five firms, including UCAL, bid on the project, with bids ranging from $259,523.50 to $443,551.90, agenda documentation explains.

Schmidt noted that the engineer’s estimate for the project was $268,994.

The town worked with landowners on all sides of the project to acquire easements and land necessary to move forward with the project, Schmidt noted.

“The completed work that UCAL has done is of high quality for sure,” Schmidt said.

Council member Matt DeGuise posed the question of if there was a construction schedule for the project.

According to Schmidt, there was no schedule from any of the bidders of the project, but added the town could negotiate a schedule.

However, the anticipated timeframe for construction is 90 days on this project, Schmidt explained.

“While UCAL has done good work, I don’t think they’ve been timely finishing their projects,” DeGuise said.

Schmidt noted that he had only worked with UCAL on one project, the North 8th Street project, and Schimdt noted that they completed the project within the allotted amount of days within that contract despite a winter shutdown.

The motion to award UCAL Inc. the contract for the construction of the Pike to Eagle Drive connection project for $259,523.50 was approved by council via a 6-1 vote with council member Mat DeGraaf voting against.