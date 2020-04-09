Pierce, deGraaf and Burnett claim town council seats

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Following the April 7 election, the three at-large town council seats have been filled with two new members and one returning member.

Shari Pierce earned a seat by garnering the most votes of the five candidates vying for a seat with 215 votes.

Mat deGraaf was re-elected to his seat with 188 votes; Rory Burnett earned the final seat with 139 total votes.

Julian Caler earned 114 votes and Bill Hudson totaled 94 votes.

Two of those seats were previously held by David Schanzenbaker and Tracy Bunning.

Both Schanzenbaker and Bunning were elected in 2012 and were term-limited, meaning they could not run again.

In an email to The SUN on Wednesday, Town Clerk April Hessman explained that the town received 288 total ballots.

Hessman noted 1,054 ballots were mailed, putting voter turnout at 27 percent.

“The 288 ballots received were counted. There are a few ballots that I am waiting on, they have until next Wednesday to provide me with information,” Hessman wrote, adding that if she receives those ballots it would alter the final count slightly.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Burnett explained that he is feeling good about earning a seat on council.

“I hope to accomplish a better relationship with the business community and the town council specifically in how we can foster just a more positive business-friendly environment,” he said. “I would love to see the town council be more of a strategic partner with existing businesses and new businesses that would like to come to our community.”

Pierce and deGraaf were not available by press time Wednesday.

Follow these topics: Business, Election, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs