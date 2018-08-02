Piedra Road work to begin Monday

Work on a 1.35-mile stretch of Piedra Road is slated to begin Monday, Aug. 6.

That work will include the full-depth reclamation of the portion of road stretching from Ace Court to Cloud Cap Avenue.

