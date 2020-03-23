Pictographs and petroglyphs presentation set for March 26

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Author Judith Jubb will be giving a presentation on pictographs and petroglyphs on March 26 at 6 p.m. at the New Thought Center at 3505 W. U.S. 160. All are welcome to attend.

Jubb is a member of San Juan Stargazers and is involved in the star parties at Chimney Rock National Monument for the upcoming lunar standstill, which has been celebrated there since ancient times.

Jubb has had an interest in archeology since her childhood in Colorado. She studied art history at Maryland Institute of Art, and found fossils and ancient artifacts in Colorado, Arizona, Egypt and Morocco. She has written articles that have appeared in international publications on myths and religions, and her artwork is well-known.

Jubb’s professional career has been as an art appraiser. She is the founder of Metempyrion Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit charity, and in 2013 she was presented with the Sedona Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners Award in the nonprofit category.

Using her natural talent of dowsing for water and buried artifacts, she has helped reclaim Native American sacred sites in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona and British Columbia. For several years, she worked with the Hopi people regarding the drought issues in the southwestern states.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Top Stories