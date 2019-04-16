Pickleball tournament set for May

By Bob Eggleston

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Pickleball Club, with financial assistance from the town tourism board, is holding its first annual pickleball tournament on May 18 and May 19.

The tournament will be held indoors at Pagosa Springs Middle School. There will be men’s, women’s and mixed doubles in three skill level categories: 3.0 and below, 3.5, and 4.0 and above.

Online registration is now open. Details and access to registration is at pagosapickleball.org/2019-tournament. The registration deadline is May 3.

This tournament is a fundraiser for constructing dedicated outdoor pickleball courts. The Pagosa Pickleball Club is promoting a partnership that includes the Town of Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, club members, local businesses, Great Outdoors Colorado and other grant funding organizations to fund and construct new outdoor courts.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, there are currently 3.1 million pickleball players in the United States. Currently, the Pagosa Pickleball Club has 145 members playing outside at South Pagosa Park and inside in the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Please tell all your pickleball friends from near and far to register. Spectators can come to check out the action for free. For more information, please visit our website, pagosapickleball.org.

Follow these topics: Sports, Top Stories