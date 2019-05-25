Pickle in Pagosa tournament results announced

By Steve Chaney

The Pagosa Springs Middle School gymnasiums were alive with pickleball action Saturday and Sunday. Over 75 players fought through 106 matches and over 300 games to earn gold, silver and bronze medals in Pagosa Springs’ pickleball tournament, the Pickle in Pagosa.

Half of all participants came from outside of Pagosa Springs. Players and their families from Albuquerque, Farmington, Santa Fe, Cortez, Durango, Ridgway, Hotchkiss, Alamosa, Phoenix, Tucson and San Antonio spent the weekend in Pagosa Springs to battle it out on the pickleball courts, soak their sore muscles in the town’s hot springs and sample Pagosa’s restaurants and shopping opportunities.

One of the primary purposes for holding this tournament was to help raise funds to go toward the construction of a dedicated eight-court outdoor pickleball facility, which would serve as a great recreational amenity to local residents as well as attracting short- and long-term visitors to Pagosa Springs.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States and is designed to allow for participation from all age groups from 8 to 80. Its popularity has resulted in many towns in Colorado and throughout the county establishing indoor and/or outdoor courts. These cities have found that the availability of dedicated pickleball courts has become a significant draw both for visitors passing through the area and for those looking for a location to spend the summer or winter season. A significant number of people now playing in Pagosa have even purchased homes here due to the availability of opportunities for pickleball play.

The Pagosa Pickleball Club was formed as a Colorado nonprofit in August 2017. The club currently posts a membership of 150 individuals who, along with visitors to the area, can be found almost any day of the week playing at the Ross Aragon Community Center and/or at South Pagosa Park on South 8th Street.

The club offers free clinics for those interested in trying out the sport and for those trying to improve their skills. More about pickleball here in Pagosa Springs can be found at the club’s website at pagosapickleball.org or about the sport in general at the U.S. Pickleball Association website at usapa.org.

Results

3.0 Men’s Doubles

Gold: Mark Roberts and Bill Nishnick, both of Pagosa Springs.

Silver: Brian Demsy and Ed Chester, both of Pagosa Springs.

3.5 Men’s Doubles

Gold: Joe Strunce and Dean Palmquist, both of Cortez.

Silver: Reid Henry, of Ridgway, and Curtis Babbitt, of Hotchkiss.

Bronze: Doug Robert, of Grand Junction, and Al Pfister, of Pagosa Springs.

4.0 Men’s Doubles

Gold: BJ Jones and Scott Condrey, both of Pagosa Springs.

Silver: Tony Teague, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Clarence Morgan, of Pagosa Springs.

Bronze: Bob Tabor and Max Paustian, both of Durango.

3.0 Women’s Doubles

Gold: Annett Jeffrey and Muriel Buckley, both of Pagosa Springs.

Silver: Myra Rogan and Susan Bair, both of Farmington, N.M.

Bronze: Gail Chaney and Pam Spitler, both of Pagosa Springs.

3.5 Women’s Doubles

Gold: Carmen Montoya and Michelle Henderson, both of Albuquerque, N.M.

Silver: Debbie Monceballez, of Belen, N.M., and Cindy Lawton, of Santa Fe, N.M.

Bronze: Cheryl Flynn and Laura Metallo, both of Pagosa Springs.

4.0 Women’s Doubles

Gold: Stephanie Owings and RaNae Bakel, both of Durango.

Silver: Nancy Lesicka and Nanc Shipley, both of Albuquerque, N.M.

Bronze: Doris Corrales, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Cindy McNown, of Green Valley, Ariz.

3.0 Mixed Doubles

Gold: Susan Bair, of Farmington, N.M., and Robert David, of Bloomfield, N.M.

Silver: Annett Jeffrey and Ed Chester, both of Pagosa Springs.

Bronze: Muriel Buckley and Gordon Holmes, both of Pagosa Springs.

3.5 Mixed Doubles

Gold: Cindy Lawton and Jonanthan Bernard, both of Santa Fe, N.M.

Silver: Cheryl Flynn, of Pagosa Springs, and John Monceballez, of Belen, N.M.

Bronze: Beverly King, of Pagosa Springs, and Doug Robert, of Grand Junction.

4.0 Mixed Doubles

Gold: Doris Corrales and Tony Teague, both of Albuquerque, N.M.

Silver: Nanc Shipley, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ed Woodd, of Placitas, N.M.

Bronze: Nancy Lesicka and Felix Rodriguez, both of Albuquerque, N.M.

