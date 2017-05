Pi Beta Phi to hold alumnae luncheon

By Carole Howard

Special to The PREVIEW

On May 31, the Pi Beta Phi alumnae potluck luncheon celebrating Founders’ Day, Golden Arrows and the 150th anniversary of the founding of Pi Beta Phi will be held at Lisa Scott’s home at 11:30 a.m.

RSVP to Scott telling what potluck dish you will bring.

