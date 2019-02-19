Pi Beta Phi Chinese New Year

Celebrating Chinese New Year has become an annual tradition for local Pi Beta Phi alumnae and their husbands, and this year was no different as they gathered at Shanghai Restaurant Feb. 5 in honor of the Year of the Pig. Standing, left to right, are: Bob Hart, Bob Scott, Bob Howard, Don Tennant and Jim Hill. Seated, left to right, are : Lisa Scott, Carole Howard, Penny Hart, Paula Tennant, Marilyn Chipps and Maribeth Hill, a pig in the Chinese calendar. Famous individuals who share this zodiac birthday with Maribeth Hill are Julie Andrews, Lucille Ball, Ernest Hemingway and Elton John.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories