Pi Beta Phi angel luncheon set for Dec. 6

By Carole Howard
Special to The PREVIEW
Local Pi Beta Phi alumnae are invited to a Christmas caroling sing-along, angel gift exchange and potluck luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the home of Carole Howard.
Guests are asked to dress in holiday attire. Bring an anonymous wrapped angel gift as well as 10-15 canned or packaged goods and hotel-sized toiletries for the Pagosa Springs church food banks. Also, bring a potluck dish to share.
Your hostess will make a Dijon herb pork loin roast for the entree. RSVP to tailwinds1@aol.com.
