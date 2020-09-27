Pi Beta Phi

Officers of the local Pi Beta Phi alumnae club presented a check for $200 to Josie Snow, Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library’s early literacy librarian, standing left back, to be used for the library’s programs for children. The contribution was made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the alumnae club’s founding in support of the sorority’s literacy objectives. Left to right, in front, are Lisa Scott, the club’s founder; Marilyn Chipps, treasurer; and Carole Howard, president. Said Snow: “It means so much to me, and to the library, that Pagosa Pi Phis thought of donating to us.” The local club also made an identical contribution to the national Pi Beta Phi Foundation to support their literacy programs. Pi Beta Phi’s 285 alumnae clubs worldwide and 135 collegiate chapters across the U.S. and Canada participate year-round in a wide variety of literacy initiatives in their communities.