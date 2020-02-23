Pi Beta Phi

Gung Hay Fat Choy! On Jan. 29, local Pi Beta Phi alumnae and their husbands gathered at the Shanghai Restaurant to celebrate Chinese New Year. Standing left to right: Bob Hart, Penny Hart, Bob Scott, Don Tennant and Bob Howard. Seated left to right: Marilyn Chipps, Lisa Scott, Carole Howard, Mary Bailly and Paula Tennant. This is the Year of the Rat in the Chinese lunar calendar, which says that rats have a shrewd instinct for business, good money management skills, and are sensitive and considerate in love and relationships. Other notable people born in the Years of the Rat are George Washington, Mozart, Shakespeare, Charlotte Bronte, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck, Eminem and Prince Harry.

