Pi Beta Phi

Local Pi Beta Phi sorority alumnae gathered at the home of Carole Howard on Dec. 9 for a Christmas potluck luncheon. The event included an angel gift exchange and a concert of Broadway hits and Christmas carols sung by Perry Davis Harper and Amy Harper, stars of Thingamajig Theatre Company musicals at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. The ladies also donated more than 200 pounds of food and toiletries to the St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church food bank for people in need over the holidays. Holding just a few of those items are, in the front row left to right: Lisa Scott, Melissa McDonald, Joni Rose and Maribeth Hill. In the second row are, left to right: Marilyn Chipps, Carole Howard and Mary Bailly. In the top row are, left to right: Constance Clark, Paula Tennant and Penny Hart.

