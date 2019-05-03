Pi Beta Phi

Members of the local Pi Beta Phi alumnae club celebrated the sorority’s 2019 Day of Service by volunteering April 29 on the first day of the two-week Pagosa Springs Elementary School Dino-Mite Book Fair, which closes May 10. This event on a dinosaur theme was planned for the end of the school year to encourage summer reading. The community, families and teachers are invited to attend the book fair, which is aimed at fundraising for the school’s literacy efforts and getting books into the hands of more youngsters. Shown here with the dinosaur mascot are front row, left to right, first-graders Carlie Bridges, Cort McKinley, Brook Hinger and Asher Smith; second row, Pi Phis Lisa Scott, Carolyn Edlund, Penny Hart, Carole Howard, Melissa McDonald, Marilyn Chipps and Constance Clark. Every year, Pi Beta Phi’s 300 alumnae clubs worldwide and 204 collegiate chapters across the U.S. and Canada participate in literacy initiatives in their communities.

