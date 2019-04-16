Pi Beta Phi

Local Pi Beta Phi alumnae gathered April 3 for a luncheon at the home of Lisa Scott to celebrate their Golden Arrows, women who have been members of the sorority for 50 years or more, and to say farewell to Ann Norris, who is moving to North Carolina. Front row, left to right: Maribeth Hill, Lisa Scott and Melissa McDonald; second row, left to right: Paula Tennant, Ann Norris and Carole Howard; third row, left to right: Penny Hart and Marilyn Chipps; top row: Constance Clark and Carolyn Edlund.

