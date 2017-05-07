e edition login button

Photography Club topic: ‘Buttons and Dials, Oh My’

Photo courtesy Andy Butler
“Crestones and Dunes” by Andy Butler, with late-afternoon light on the Great Sand Dunes and the Crestone group of the Sangre de Cristo range. Butler will be the featured speaker at the May 10 meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club.

By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will meet on Wednesday, May 10, at the Community Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Our speaker for the evening will be our club president, Andy Butler.

He is a longtime resident of Pagosa and one of the most experienced and knowledgeable landscape and nature photographers of the club.

He will present a program “Buttons and Dials, Oh My,” which will discuss how to use your camera’s controls to make creative photographic decisions. Both beginners and enthusiast photographers will likely find the information helpful.

Everyone is invited to bring 10-12 pictures on a flash drive, with one or two for critiquing. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Butler at (512) 581-1470.

