Photography Club topic: ‘Buttons and Dials, Oh My’

By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will meet on Wednesday, May 10, at the Community Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Our speaker for the evening will be our club president, Andy Butler.
He is a longtime resident of Pagosa and one of the most experienced and knowledgeable landscape and nature photographers of the club.
He will present a program “Buttons and Dials, Oh My,” which will discuss how to use your camera’s controls to make creative photographic decisions. Both beginners and enthusiast photographers will likely find the information helpful.
Everyone is invited to bring 10-12 pictures on a flash drive, with one or two for critiquing. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact Butler at (512) 581-1470.
