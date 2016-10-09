Photography Club to view photos from Greece at Oct. 12 meeting

- News
By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its October meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.
At the October meeting, longtime club member John Farley will be sharing and discussing photos he took during a trip to Greece last fall with his wife, Alice. Farley will be sharing pictures from Athens and its Acropolis, the Parthenon, as well as from Delphi, the home of the famous Oracle who was consulted by ancient Greeks and, later, by Romans, before any major decision was made. He will also be sharing and discussing pictures from three of Greece’s Cycladic Islands: Mykonos, Naxos and Santorini.
Farley is a digital photographer residing in Pagosa Springs and Santa Fe. Since John’s retirement in 2006 after 30 years as a sociology professor, he has turned to photography as his primary activity. He considers the sky to be among the most interesting subjects for photography, because even in the same location, it is never the same twice. Although Farley likes to shoot weather, landscape and wildlife/animal photos, his favorite shots are ones that combine two or all three of these elements in interesting ways. Farley’s photography has appeared in magazines, books, galleries and art shows. Farley’s weather videos have appeared on the National Geographic Channel and on The Weather Channel.
Members can bring 10-12 pictures you would like us to view on a flash drive and critique after Farley’s presentation. Long-time photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
