Photography Club to talk wildflowers and where to find them

By Gregg Heid

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its March meeting on Wednesday, March 13, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.

The March presentation will be given by Susan Dussell. Her topic will be “Wildflowers of the San Juans: Wildflower Identification and where to find and photograph them.”

Dean and Susan Dussell retired early 20 years ago and moved to Pagosa Springs. Their interests are hiking, biking, skiing and world travel. Photography is a major part of those adventures. After making it a hobby to learn all the mountain wildflowers, they lead wildflower identification walks and hikes for the U.S. Forest Service and San Juan Outdoor Club.

Take a break from shoveling and snow sports to think about the colorful wildflowers growing under all that snow. The wildflower season should be spectacular this summer. Learn about the Dussell’s favorite wildflower destinations and hikes.

We are all very lucky to live in the San Juan Mountains, where wildflowers are a photographer’s dream.

Club members may bring up to 10 photos on a thumb drive to share with the group after the presentation.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website, pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.

