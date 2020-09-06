Photography Club to present on planning landscape photos

By Gregg Heid

Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club (PSPC) will next meet on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6:15 p.m.

Our speaker will be the president of the club, Andy Butler. He will give a presentation on planning landscape photos using apps such as the Photographer’s Ephemeris, PhotoPills and Sun Surveyor. These apps help to visualize events including sun/moon rise/set, golden hour, blue hour and Milky Way position relative to landscape features that you want to use in your image.

For example, you can easily find all the dates and times of full moon rise over a given peak from a desired location. This presentation will be by Zoom video conferencing, beginning at 6:15 pm. Details will be sent in early September.

This will be a virtual meeting, live online, using Zoom video conferencing. You may participate in the program from the comfort and safety of your own home. Photography Club members will receive a club email containing a Zoom link to participate. Others who are interested in taking part may contact club president Andy Butler for information at abutler@mac.com.