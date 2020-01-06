Photography Club to meet Wednesday

By Gregg Heid

Special to The Preview

The first meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club for 2020 will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church at 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

A major emphasis of the Photography Club is to improve our photographic skills through learning from one another. In that vein, our January program will be “Ten Images: Show and Tell.” Bring 10 of your photographs from 2019. They might be what you consider your best, your most interesting or your most challenging photos of the year. Tell the group about each image, the situation when you took the photograph and what you like or might improve. The goal is to have a discussion of what makes good images.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. Membership is just $25 per calendar year for individuals and $35 for families. For more information, see our website, https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.

So, take a break from shoveling and snow sports to share some photos with friends.

