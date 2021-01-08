Photography Club to meet Jan. 13, discuss ‘Creative Exposure’

By Gregg Heid

Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Zoom videoconference. Join us at 6:30 p.m. We will have a few club announcements, followed by a discussion of “Creative Exposure.”

In this presentation, club president Andy Butler will explore how to use your camera’s exposure controls to assist making creative photographic decisions. Learn how to control the look and feel of your photos using aperture, shutter speed and other basic camera controls. Both beginners and enthusiast photographers will likely find the information helpful.

Club members are encouraged to submit up to five images by Jan. 12 to share and discuss following the program.

The Photography Club sponsors monthly programs on photographic topics and field trips to various areas of photographic interest. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome in the club. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting and may receive the Zoom link by email to abutler@mac.com. For information on joining the club, visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.

