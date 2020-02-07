Photography Club to meet Feb. 12

By Gregg Heid

Special to The Preview

The Feb. 12 meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held at 6 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Our speaker will be Doug Coombs on “Creating a signature for digital artwork.”

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting and presentation at 6:30 p.m. Club members are encouraged to bring up to five photos on a thumb drive to share with the group after the presentation, if time permits.

Coombs will show how to create a signature for your digitally produced photographs and artwork using Photoshop. Such a signature can be stored as a .png image to be used from any post-processing tool including Lightroom and Photoshop. He will discuss downloading and adding additional fonts to Photoshop, concepts related to font customization, and will demonstrate in real-time creation of a signature and how to use it in Lightroom and Photoshop.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. Membership is just $25 per calendar year for individuals and $35 for families. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. For more information, visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.

