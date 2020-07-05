Photography club to hold virtual meeting July 8

By Gregg Heid

Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club (PSPC) will next meet on Wednesday, July 8, at 6:15 p.m. Our speaker will be Doug Coombs.

He will give a presentation on using luminosity masking with Lightroom local adjustments in editing photos. Coombs will also talk a little on luminosity masking in Photoshop, as well.

This will be a virtual meeting, live online, using Zoom videoconferencing. You may participate in the program from the comfort and safety of your own home. PSPC members will receive a club email containing a Zoom weblink to participate in Coombs’ presentation. Others who are interested in taking part may contact club president Andy Butler for information at abutler@mac.com.

The PSPC promotes educational, social and fun interactions between any and all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. For membership information, visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.