Photography Club to hear presentation: ‘Sea to Summit — We’re All Connected’

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its June meeting on Wednesday, June 13, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.
The June Photography Club meeting will feature Randy McCormick. He is a lifelong victim of curiosity with a master’s degree in environmental education. Now semi-retired, he works six months a year as an interpretive naturalist, boat captain and backcountry tour guide at Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Naples, Fla. The rest of the time he calls the “greater metropolitan Pagosa Springs area” his home range.
His presentation is titled, “Sea to Summit — We’re All Connected.”
This program involves a photographic journey to the western Everglades on the southwest coast of Florida. So, how can this possibly be connected to Pagosa Springs, Colo.? If we look closely, we can see that many of the fundamental characteristics that underlie intact natural ecosystems are similar and can be experienced everywhere. The Everglades and the Continental Divide seem about as disparate as any two places on earth, until you learn to perceive it as different pieces of the same planet.
Photography can be a useful tool that allows us to “see” that which is often obscure. John Muir said it best: “When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.” This presentation is an attempt at visual/conceptual macramé.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Clubs, Lifestyle, Photography, Top Stories, Updates