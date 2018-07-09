Photography Club to hear presentation on framing and displaying photos

- News
By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its July meeting on Wednesday, July 11, at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.
Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.
The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Community United Methodist Church.
The July Photography Club meeting will feature Susanne Russell. She is a longtime resident of Pagosa Springs and is the owner of the art and framing shop next to City Market. She has been framing pictures for over 40 years. Russell has been a member of the club since its inception and is currently the acting treasurer.
Her presentation will be on matting, framing and all things pertaining to displaying one’s photos. She will discuss options and recommendations for sizing, printing and framing. She will also talk about how to prepare one’s photos for framed or wrap-around presentations on metal or canvas. There will be specific information on preparing photographic presentations for the county fair in August.
All photographers will want to attend in order to open their eyes on different ways to present their photos.
Everyone is invited to bring 10-12 pictures on a flash drive, with one or two for critiquing.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website, pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.
