Photography Club to hear from Mark Langford Nov. 11

By Gregg Heid

Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The Nov. 11 meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held online via Zoom videoconferencing, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Our speaker this month will be Mark Langford.

Langford is a graduate of the Brooks Photography Institute and has been a commercial photographer with his own business for over 30 years. In addition, he has photographed several books about the San Antonio, Texas, area. Langford now resides in Pagosa Springs.

Langford’s presentation will be “Photography … One lifelong field trip.” Join Langford as he reflects on an exciting career capturing a wide range of subjects from his early years in high school through today. From people to buildings and food products, to coffee table books, fine art and more, come and relive Langford’s never-ending journey in photography.

This will be a virtual meeting, live online, using Zoom videoconferencing. Photography Club members will receive a club email containing a Zoom link to participate in Langford’s presentation. Others who are interested in taking part may contact club president Andy Butler for information at abutler@mac.com.

The Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between any and all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers develop their skills. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. For membership information, visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.